When your the defending world champions, that usually come with some kinda perks. When your the Golden State Warriors and you been in three straight finals, how much practice do you really need?

The Golden State Warriors were scheduled to have practice today, but that was before the team, coaches included, went out in celebration of Stephen Curry‘s 30th birthday.

#Warriors (no practice today) also recovering from this last night at Stephen Curry’s 30th birthday party. Steph officially turns 30 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ntnEHXN0Gb — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) March 13, 2018

Steph Curry pulled up to his surprise birthday party in a yatch. #SC30th pic.twitter.com/AbCQLlcfD0 — Warriors Talk (@JaeAzizi) March 13, 2018

Once Curry arrived, the team had all sorts of fun dancing around on stage, eating good food and even watching rapper E-40 perform. Even coach Steve Kerr was showing off his moves, which was pretty cool to see given all of the back problems he’s had in recent years.

The Warriors are sitting in second place in the Western Conference with a 51-16 record, just two games back of the Rockets, who hold the tiebreaker between the teams, having won the season series 2-1.

Curry definitely enjoyed his pre-funk 30th, but now it’s time to heal up as the Golden State Warriors look to finish the season strong for a lengthy playoff run and hopes at a third NBA title in four years.