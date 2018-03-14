Fans of the hit show Power are already anxiously waiting for season five to premiere in July of this year. But the news of a season 6 renewal will make the wait worth it, with fans knowing there is at least some security for the show. As reported by Deadline.com, Power will be renewed for a sixth season next year. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is set to direct the premiere episode for that season. Starz president of programming Carmi Zlotnik spoke on the success of the show.

As Power wraps production on season five, we want to acknowledge and thank our spectacular Power team for producing another great season,” said Carmi Zlotnik, Starz President of Programming. “We are also pleased to announce a pick-up for season six.”

The show garnered praise and a driven following throughout the years. This helped parlay the series into being Starz most watched show on its network.

From creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp, Power is a visionary drama that straddles the glamorous Manhattan lifestyles of the rich and infamous and the underworld of the international drug trade. The critically-acclaimed fourth season averaged 9.3 million multiplatform viewers per episode and is the most-watched franchise for Starz, averaging 7.4 million multiplatform viewers for all four seasons.

The debut episode for season five will premiere on July 1 at 9 PM.