Broccoli City is a non-profit organization committed to educating, equipping and mobilizing millennials to build thriving urban communities.

In an effort to shift the culture towards health and wellness, Broccoli City teamed up with Nike Running and their Choose Go campaign to present the sixth annual Broccoli City 5K and Fitness Day.

Brandon McEachern, Founder of Broccoli City, issued the following statement:

Nike Running been an invaluable partner to our organization. We share a commitment to improving the outcomes in our communities and are looking forward to continuing to work together to empower people to live healthier lives.

Participants will run/walk in a closed course, and the event will conclude with post-race refreshments, entertainment, a cool down with Spiked Spin and giveaways from Nike.

Rain or shine, the celebration is going down on April 21st at the Anacostia Skate Pavilion. $15 advanced registration is available online through April 13, 2018 at BCFestival.com.