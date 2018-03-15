Cardi B is no stranger to pregnancy rumors and has frequently debunked them, but apparently, this time it is real, TMZ reports.

Speculations of the raptress’ burgeoning baby bump began to surface during Super Bowl Weekend back in February when one of her representatives told a staffer she was 3 to 4 months pregnant at a Maxim party performance. After her performance, a staffer escorted her back to the VIP room in lieu of Cardi’s request to move away from the party scene and avoid the flow of alcoholic drinks. Both Cardi and her fiance Offset denied the pregnancy rumors with a rep also alleging the Bodak Princess’ said 3-4 month baby bump will cost the rap star lots of money and put a wedge in upcoming business deals and engagements which include a forthcoming movie role, 2-month tour with Bruno Mars, and Coachella performance.

The “Motorsport” rapper has managed to continue to flow of her grind. Last week at the iHeartRadio Awards, she performed a medley of her singles and features laced with a black poofy skirt that was big enough to hide the stomach of an almost 7-month pregnant woman, on top of accepting two awards.

According to TMZ, Cardi B is due in the first week of July, which would make her currently 6 months pregnant. With Coachella approaching next month, pregnant or not, she still plans on taking the stage.