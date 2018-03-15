Dylann Roof‘s sister, Morgan Roof, was arrested on Wednesday after she was caught with a knife and pepper spray on school grounds. The 18-year-old was also arrested for marijuana possession, and is being held on a $5,000 bond in South Carolina. Upon release, Morgan is prevented from returning to the incident location meaning she cannot return to AC Flora High School.

This comes arrest comes after a maybe not-so-shocking Snapchat post the teenager made regarding the nationwide protests of high school students walking out of their schools to advocate for gun control. These protests were organized after the shooting at Marjory Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida where 17 students and staff were shot and killed on Valentine’s Day.

“I hope it’s a trap and y’all get shot,” Roof said on Snapchat. “It’s fixing to be nothing but Black people walkin’ out anyway.”

As the sister of a man who was convicted of murdering nine African-Americans in a Charleston Church, one would assume she’d be quiet especially when it comes to the only two factors that led to her brother’s death sentence (gun violence and racism) but still, the high school senior made her voice heard on the matter.

The Principal of AC Flora High School, Susan Childs, posted a statement online regarding the incident. ” …a student used social media to post a hateful message. The posting was not a threat, but was extremely inappropriate. That student was dealt with in a swift and severe manner as the posting caused quite a disruption,” the statement reads. “Be assured that the safety of our students will always be our top priority. We must continue to work together to maintain a safe and positive learning environment.”

Morgan’s brother, Dylann Roof, was sentenced to death by lethal injection in January 2017 and has been moved to Terre Haute Federal Prison in Indiana as he awaits his day to be put to death.