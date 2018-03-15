Former Oakland Raider Sean Smith Cut by Team, then Sentence to One Year in Prison

We all heard of the expression when it rains, it pours. When it comes to former Oakland Raider Sean Smith, things went from bad to worse real fast.

On Monday, the Raiders decided to cut the veteran cornerback and on Tuesday, Smith plead guilty to a felony count of assault and was sentenced to a year in prison and five years probation.

Smith faced up to seven years in prison on charges stemming from a July 4 fight with his sister’s boyfriend in Pasadena, California. Smith reportedly injured the man so badly that he suffered multiple facial fractures and required major reconstructive surgery.

Smith has 426 tackles, 98 passes defended and 14 interceptions through nine NFL seasons. He was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Prior to the 2016 season, the Raiders signed Smith to a four-year, $38 million contract that included $20 million in guaranteed money. Smith is fully aware that he cost himself millions of dollars, and most likely his playing days are over.