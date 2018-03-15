And he’s outta here!

Danry Vazquez, a Venezuelan baseball player who plays in America’s minor leagues has been caught beating up his girlfriend in a CCTV footage that has kicked up a storm in social media. The video is from 2016 and was recently released to the public. Following release of the footage, Vazquez was released by his team, PA’s Lancaster Barnstormers, for whom he was yet to play an inning.

The video shows Vazquez beating and grabbing his girlfriend while walking down a flight of stairs. At the time of the incident, he was playing for the Corpus Christi Hooks and was arrested on suspicion of family violence. But the charge was dismissed after Vazquez paid a fine and took classes. In 2018, the footage was released to the general public and has caused a furore.