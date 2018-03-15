Remy Ma is adding another milestone to her resume in 2018, after landing a role in the upcoming third season of Queen of the South. Remy’s character in the show seems as if it was designed specifically for the Bronx lyricist. USA announced Remy’s new role on Wednesday.

According to USA Network‘s news release, Remy “is set to appear as Vee, a key member of Chicago drug mogul Devon Finch’s (Jamie Hector) security detail. According to the show, Vee is ‘efficient in combat and weaponry, courageous, deeply loyal, and can always be depended on by her boss and crew.'”

Remy was already familiar with working in TV with her role in VH1’s Love and Hip-Hop New York — but this role is a little bit different than the unscripted art of reality television, a challenge which Remy seems more than ready to take on.”Actress… check,” Remy posted on her Instagram account following the news.

The third season is currently in production, and does not yet have a date set for the debut episode of season three.

The “Wake Me Up” rapper is making a miraculous recovery after spending six years behind bars on assault charges. Since her release, Remy has left her footprints on the platinum hit record “All the Way Up,” from her and Fat Joe‘s joint album Plata-O-Plomo. Remy is also working on her first solo album since being released from jail called ‘7 Winters and Six Summers,’ a title that comes from the amount of time she spent in jail.

Remy Ma is currently pushing her “Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)” record featuring Chris Brown as the first single from the upcoming album. Toward the end of 2017 following her hit record with Fat Joe and her scathing “SHEther” diss track to Nicki Minaj, Remy was offered and signed a multi-million dollar recording contract with Columbia Records.