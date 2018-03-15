Rihanna is not taking Snapchat’s apology on face value for imitating her domestic violence incident with ex-boyfriend Chris Brown for a game advertisement.

On Monday (Mar. 12), titled, “Would You Rather,” following amid Snapchat the game ad mugged images of Chris Brown and Rihanna querying players if they would rather “slap Rihanna or punch Chris Brown.” After Snapchat users and fans of the songbird discovered the offensive ad, an outrage of disappointment shadowed the trendy app. Snapchat immediately removed the ad and issued an apology ruling the copy as “reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines.”

On Thursday, Rihanna took to Instagram with use of its Snapchat influenced “Stories” feature to express her discernment for the company and questioned their judgment as to why they found the 2009 incident with Brown ideal for their marketing, making a mockery of domestic violence.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” the “Umbrella” singer wrote. I’d love to call it ignorance but I know you ain’t that dumb. You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it.”

Blatantly discarding the apology and clearly disappointed, Riri signed off her post by instructing Snapchat to take their apology back. “You let us down! Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Since many have interpreted Rihanna’s response as a means to delete Snapchat and end its reign in the trendy lane. Joe Budden is among those who feel such a way, who tweeted in a declaration, “Rihanna said delete Snapchat so guess what I’m doing!!! #Navy.”

Rihanna said delete Snapchat so guess what I’m doing!!! #Navy — Joe Budden (@JoeBudden) March 15, 2018

Just last week, a tweet by Kylie Jenner caused the Snapchat stock to loose $1.3 billion. There is a greater chance the coming of “Would You Rather” is the beginning of Snapchat’s downfall. Rihanna #Navy fans are pretty headstrong about abandoning the app, as they call on for an official boycott.