Donatella Versace has announced that her family’s eponymous power house will no longer use real fur in its products, making it the latest high-end fashion house to go fur-free. Gucci, Tom Ford, Michael Kors and Armani are among the labels to have denounced its use in recent years.

“Fur? I am out of that. I don’t want to kill animals to make fashion. It doesn’t feel right,” the Italian designer told Luke Leitch in an interview for The Economist’s 1843 magazine. The luxury label been known for its glamorous and extravagant aesthetic, and which has a long history of using fur as a staple in its collections along with mink, raccoon dog and fox. But it looks like those days are coming to an end. Another one for the Humane Society International.

According to the executive director of HSI, Claire Bass “Versace is a massively influential luxury brand that symbolises excess and glamour, and so its decision to stop using fur shows that compassionate fashion has never been more on trend.”

Mark Oaten, CEO of The International Fur Federation, also commented on the news, saying: “I am very disappointed to hear that Versace has said they won’t use real fur in collections. The majority of top designers will continue to work with fur as they know it is a natural product that is produced responsibly. With growing concern about the environment and plastics in fashion, I truly believe fur is the natural and responsible choice for designers and consumers.”