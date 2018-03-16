Ava DuVernay is taking her talent to DC Comics to direct The New Gods, a screen adaptation of the comic book of the same name created by famed writer/artist Jack Kirby.

The story follows the titular New Gods, which are residents of the twin alien planets of New Genesis and Apokolips, and the war between them. New Genesis is a idyllic planet ruled by the Highfather. Meanwhile, Apokolips is ruled by none other than Darkseid and is a dystopia filled with machinery and fire pits.

The comic is part of the Fourth World Saga story line, a series of four comic books all written and drawn by Kirby. Justice League villain Steppenwolf and the Mother Box are also Kirby’s creations from the Fourth World Saga. There’s no word yet of a release date for The New Gods and who’ll be writing the script for DuVernay.

DuVernay recently made history by becoming the first woman of color to helm a $100+ million live-action blockbuster with Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time.