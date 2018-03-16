Ciara is the newest brand ambassador for Pandora and will already have a line of jewelry available for purchase next week. This will be the first time the brand will offer an 18-karat gold-plated sterling silver jewelry line. The Shine collection will offer 33 pieces that will include, bracelets, charms, rings, necklaces, rings, and earrings. The wife and mother of two kids has graced us with her style and music but one thing we may not know about her is that she loves gold.

The “Goodies” singer took to Instagram to announce the partnership.

“I’m a part of history because it’s the first time they’ve had 18-karat gold-plated jewelry,” she said. “It’s also about inspiring us women to feel bright, to be bright, to shine bright and to express ourselves creatively. And as an artist, I can relate to that.”

Not only does Ciara have this new partnership, she has also been in the studio working on her seventh studio album. She told ABC News that she started recording before her daughter, Sienna, was born and is now ready to get back in the studio to finish the album. We’ve watched Cici grow over the last 14 years and through the good and the bad she remains humble with a smile on her face. There’s no stopping Mrs. Wilson!