DJ Envy Goes Ham on Desus and Mero at the Breakfast Club for Throwing Shade at His Wife

DJ Envy Goes Ham on Desus and Mero at the Breakfast Club for Throwing Shade at His Wife

The hosts of the Bodega Boys Podcast and Viceland’s Desus & Mero show stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club yesterday and got completely blindsided by what Charlamagne Tha God is calling “Beige Rage.”

DJ Envy wasted no time addressing an issue he had with the comedic duo involving Envy’s wife, Gia Casey. On their Viceland show, Desus and Mero gave their take on DJ Envy and his wife’s visit to The Real talk show where they spoke about marital issues they had from the famous DJ’s infidelity in their relationship involving reality show star Erica Mena.

“She’s okay with that DJ Envy check though,” Desus said on the Viceland show as the tape from the talk show played.

This comment forced Envy to go ham on them live on air.

“You can talk about me, you can make jokes about me all day but when it comes to my wife and my family its a little disrespectful,” Envy told Desus and Mero.

Desus as the one who made the comment initially defended the joke but then apologized for bringing Envy’s wife into his commentary but that didn’t stop the DJ from digging into them for the first 4 minutes of the interview.

As the topic changed, Envy then left the interview completely which he later explained was not because of Desus and Mero, but because Charlamagne “makes a joke out of everything” and Envy was not in the mood. He also said later on the broadcast that he felt the apology was genuine and accepted it.

The same night on their Viceland show, the Bronx natives did not shy away from addressing the viral moment in their same comedic fashion — but this time they strayed away from mentioning Envy’s wife. Mero made one joke about a hypothetical boxing match where Envy’s blood would be splattered over his wife’s face but then immediately apologized for the joke.

Watch the full interview below: