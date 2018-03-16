As we get older, we forget how long ago songs were released. You find yourself singing a song thinking, “I definitely shouldn’t have been singing those words at that age.” 2008 was a great year for music. Lil Wayne dropped Tha Carter III and Kanye West gave us 808s and Heartbreaks. Our ears were blessed with songs from Usher, Ne-Yo, T-Pain, Beyonce and so much more. It’s Flashback Friday so let’s take a walk down memory lane and recap 10 songs that will turn 10 years old this year.

1) “Swagga Like Us” – Jay-Z, T.I., Lil Wayne, Kanye West and M.I.A

2) “Can’t Believe It” – T-Pain

3) “Heartless” – Kanye West

4) “Lollipop” – Lil Wayne ft. Static (R.I.P)

5) “Single Ladies” – Beyonce

6) “Love In This Club” – Usher

7) “Miss Independent” – Ne-Yo

8) “What Them Girls Like” – Ludacris ft. Chris Brown & Sean Garrett

9) “Girls Around The World” – Lloyd

10) “Sexy Can I” – Ray J ft. Yung Berg