Before Love & Hip Hop we had Flavor of Love where our HBIC extraordinaire Tiffany Pollard a.k.a New York made her debut as the queen of reality television. In honor of the legend, Tiffany will be getting her own exhibit in the museum Thnk 1994. The museum is located in Brooklyn and it commemorates pop culture.The exhibit will be called “David’s Dead: A Celebration of Tiffany Pollard.”

New York started off fighting for Flavor Flav‘s love on season 1 of Flavor of Love. She lost to Hoops but then was brought back for season 2 to help Flav find love but he ended up making her a contestant again to win his heart. We all thought Pollard had it in the bag but she lost again to Deelishis. Because of her I don’t give a f-ck attitude, the world fell in love with her and New York was granted her own show. From there, the rest is history. She’s been on numerous reality television series including but not limited to Family Therapy with Dr. Jenn, Scared Famous and Big Brother UK. Her epic scene in Big Brother UK is the reason for the exhibit. When news broke out that David had died, Pollard had thought that fellow housemate David Gest had died in the house of cancer but it was David Bowie who had died. Check out the clip below to see the scene.

The exhibit will have some of New York’s finest moments in real life GIF form and will be open from May 19th to June 2nd. Who plans on checking out the exhibit?