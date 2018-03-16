It’s been a very busy week for the BIG3 league.

On Tuesday (Mar. 12), the league announced that commissioner Roger Mason was fired for engaging in “shady activity” involving Qatari investors. He released a statement to ABM following his termination vehemently denying the allegations and levying allegations of his own against the league’s co-founder Jeff Kwatinetz.

Fast forward to Thursday, Basketball Hall of Famer Clyde Drexler has signed a three-year deal to become the commissioner of the BIG3.

BREAKING NEWS 🚨 We're ecstatic to announce the legendary Clyde Drexler as Commissioner of the BIG3! pic.twitter.com/PKE3UdIEPA — BIG3 (@thebig3) March 15, 2018

“Clyde is a consummate professional, revered businessman, and indisputably one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball,” said league Co-Founder and Co-CEO Ice Cube. “We were thrilled to have his early support as a coach for our inaugural season, and couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to the executive team as BIG3 Commissioner.” “I wholeheartedly believe in what Ice Cube and Jeff have brought to life with the BIG3,” said Drexler. “The level of play and the professionalism I witnessed last season far exceeded anything that many of us involved ever imagined. I am proud to assume the role of BIG3 Commissioner and look forward to working closely with Ice Cube and Jeff as we continue to build off of the momentum established in our first season.”

Drexler coached Team Power last year in the inaugural season of Ice Cube’s 3-on-3 league that includes former NBA players and retired basketball stars. Drexler was impressed by the level of play in the league’s first season, saying it “far exceeded” his expectations.

The BIG3 League returns to Fox Sports One starting June 22nd.