Derek Anderson on Kentucky Wildcats In NCAA March Madness: We Have A Great Chance At Beating Anybody”

Retired NBA player Derek Anderson won a National Title with the Kentucky Wildcats in 1996. The 13th overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft went on to have a solid career as a member of the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Clippers and the Miami Heat.

He won an NBA Championship with the Miami Heat in 2006 with Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade and he’d later publish a successful book.

His heart still bleeds Kentucky Blue. With NCAA college basketball’s March Madness now in full swing, he still bleeds blue for his Kentucky Wildcats who has a first-round matchup with Davidson.

“The only team that I’m rooting for is my Kentucky Wildcats,” Derek Anderson told Brandon Robinson on a episode of the Scoop B Radio podcast.

“Some teams are disciplined and some aren’t, so it’s different,” added Anderson. “But I’m excited to see Kentucky win because we have a great chance at beating anybody.”