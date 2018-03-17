Eric Reid Believes He Is Getting Blackballed By The NFL Because He Stands With Collin Kaepernick

Eric Reid Believes He Is Getting Blackballed By The NFL Because He Stands With Collin Kaepernick

With the NFL’s free agency season in full swing and players cashing in on new contracts, one must wonder why Eric Reid hasn’t been signed yet?

Reid, who was the first player to kneel alongside Colin Kaepernick during the national anthem in protest of racial inequality and systemic oppression, took to Twitter on Thursday afternoon to state his feelings on how his protests might be affecting his job search.

The notion that I can be a great signing for your team for cheap, not because of my skill set but because I’ve protested systemic oppression, is ludicrous. If you think is, then your mindset is part of the problem too. — Eric Reid (@E_Reid35) March 15, 2018

Reid, who spent the first five years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, acknowledged in December teams could shy away from signing him because of his actions.

“I would say I understand that’s a possibility. And I’m completely fine with it,” he said, per ESPN.com’s Nick Wagoner. “The things that I’ve done, I stand by, and I’ve done that for my own personal beliefs. Like I said, I’m fine with whatever outcome happens because of that.

All signs point to Reid’s strong relationship with Kaepernick to the main reason he hasn’t gotten a contract offer yet. It’s sad that neither player hasn’t been taken seriously.

Reid is currently guilty by association and NFL owners want him to know that they didn’t forget how he bucked the system, challenged them and stood tall against oppressive powers in the face of adversity.