On this day three years ago, the late legend Sean Price of the Boot Camp Clik was born in 1972. His first appearance was on Smif-N-Wessun’s 1995 album Dah Shinnin’, and his next major appearance was in 1996 as part of the duo Heltah Skeltah, who released the album Nocturnal on Duck Down Records. They would release two more albums as a duo, Magnum Force in 1998 and D.I.R.T. in 2008.

During the 2000s, Price made a name for himself as a heavyweight in the underground Hip Hop community. His first solo album, Monkey Barz, was released in 2005 and received critical acclaim, peaking at #70 on the Billboard Hip Hop chart. To this day, the album is held in ridiculously high esteem among commercial and independent artists, and after that he went on to release two more albums, Jesus Price Supastar and Mic Tyson, both of which made debuts on the Billboard 200 chart (Jesus Price Supastar hitting #196 and Mic Tyson hitting #59).

Sean Price passed away in his sleep on August 8, 2015, and the details surrounding the death are still unknown. Within four days of his passing, his fans were able to help raise $72,883 to help his family with funeral costs. Two years later, the posthumous Imperius Rex was released, with some of Price’s songs classed among some of BCC’s greatest hits.

In honor of his born day, here are a couple of his most popular videos to help educate those who aren’t aware of his greatness.

Sean Price – Bar-Barian

Sean Price – Figure More ft Illa Ghee