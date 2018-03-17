The Golden State Warriors are in the midst of a bad stretch. Not only is Steph Curry and Klay Thompson out of the lineup at the moment, but Kevin Durant will be joining them. On Friday, an MRI revealed that the superstar forward has an incomplete rib cartilage fracture, and will be out of the lineup for the next two weeks.

Kevin Durant explains how his rib fracture happened pic.twitter.com/DTXHaw6Qhk — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2018

The two-week timetable would run to the end of March. Golden State, which is 2.5 games behind the first-place Houston Rockets in the West, has six games in April before the playoffs begin. The Warriors are 7-1 when Durant doesn’t play this season, but Thompson and Curry played in each of those wins

The news of Durant’s injury pretty much sends a message that the Warriors are conceding chasing for the number 1 seed in the West.

Golden State is seemingly limping to the finish line with a massive advantage over the third-place Portland Trail Blazers, but the organization has remained committed to prioritizing health coming into the postseason.

“It’s not too high because we’re probably looking at a week or two and evaluate him. But it doesn’t appear to be anything longer than that,” Warrior’s head coach Steve Kerr said. “All these injuries seem to be temporary. A couple weeks, a week, two weeks — whatever. We’re in good shape. We’ve just got to survive this next slate of games and hopefully start getting guys back and get rolling again for the playoffs.”