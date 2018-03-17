Multi-talented R&B artist Ness Wilson released his highly-anticipated sophomore EP, Rendezvous 2.

This project showcases Wilson’s lyrical prowess as well as his originality and creativity.

When asked about what was the inspiration for his new EP, Wilson stated:

The inspiration for the album really came from the women who I saw getting money in those gentlemen’s clubs that are look down on because of what they do I wanted to record songs for my fans showing them my perspective on it.

If you’re a fan of alternate R&B, Rendezvous 2, will fit perfectly in your playlist rotation. Give it a spin below: