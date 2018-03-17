Vogue Named Cassie R&B Queen And Twitter Isn’t Here For It

Cassie jumped on the R&B scene at the age of 16 under NextSelection Lifestyle Group owned by Ryan Leslie with her hit single “Me & U”. Her self-titled debut album with the Bad Boy Records imprint was released in August 2006 and charted at number 4 on the Billboard 200.

A few days ago, Vogue Italy crowned Cassie an R&B Queen and Twitter was confused. In the article, it is mentioned that the “Long Way 2 Go” singer has won many awards and had star-studded collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

“Ten years later, Cassie, who is credited with launching a minimalist R & B sound that has influenced the current music scene and some of today’s biggest stars, including Drake, Bryson Tiller and SZA“

Black Twitter expressed their opinions on the title of R&B Queen given to the singer.

SO LET ME GET THIS STRAIGHT. Molly McThinkPiece calls Bruno Mars an 'appropriator' and half y'all cosign. Vogue Italia crowns Cassie – YES, LORD, CASSIE – an R&B queen & Twitter falls silent. What happened to all those R&B defenders? — Edward Bowser (@etbowser) March 16, 2018

How much did Diddy pay Vogue to call Cassie the Queen of R&B? — YT: ThatsKeAndra (@Thats_KeAndra) March 16, 2018

What? Cassie?? R&B queen of what generation? 😂 she literally has 3 albums out and one kinda hit song 🤷🏽‍♀️ her last actual album was in 2014, titled Dope 'n Diamonds. Maybe Vogue should focus on her fashion not music ☹️she ain't got non of that!!! pic.twitter.com/zuF59EDkUn — FvkVIP2018 (@meaghanDMAC) March 16, 2018

Neither Cassie nor her Bad Boy boyfriend Diddy has responded to the blacklash.