Cassie jumped on the R&B scene at the age of 16 under NextSelection Lifestyle Group owned by Ryan Leslie with her hit single “Me & U”. Her self-titled debut album with the Bad Boy Records imprint was released in August 2006 and charted at number 4 on the Billboard 200.

A few days ago, Vogue Italy crowned Cassie an R&B Queen and Twitter was confused. In the article, it is mentioned that the “Long Way 2 Go” singer has won many awards and had star-studded collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Nicki Minaj and Wiz Khalifa.

“Ten years later, Cassie, who is credited with launching a minimalist R & B sound that has influenced the current music scene and some of today’s biggest stars, including Drake, Bryson Tiller and SZA

Black Twitter expressed their opinions on the title of R&B Queen given to the singer.

Neither Cassie nor her Bad Boy boyfriend Diddy has responded to the blacklash.