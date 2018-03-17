One of the hardest working and also ultimately one of the most influential rappers in Australia over the last decade in Western Sydney’s Fortay At Large has announced his new album Business & Pleasure is set to feature Dizzy Wright, Kurupt of Tha Dogg Pound amongst a host of talented locals. With this tenth studio album, the prolific Fortay cements his place as an artist that is on the cusp of breaking even further beyond his extensive Australian audience and take his sound globally.

Throughout his career to date, Fortay has collaborated with the likes of Snoop Dogg, Cormega, Hopsin, Daz Dillinger, both Layzie Bone and Krayzie Bone of Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Lil Eazy E, Big Sloan of Mo Thugs, as well as Australia’s Kerser, Rates and Jay UF of ABK Records amongst many others – giving him a strong international connection already.

Fortay comes from the suburb Blacktown in Sydney’s West and started at open mics and MC battles, winning numerous titles and earning a name in the underground scene from the early 2000’s. He released his first mixtape in 2005, going on to release another eight mixtapes and nine studios albums since. He has established from the ground up a unique and loyal fan base that has lead him to developing a strong grassroots supporter base that has followed him throughout his career. He founded the record label At Large Productions in 2009 that has gone on to be an influential player in domestic hip-hop in Sydney and beyond.

Fortay has toured Australia on numerous occasions, as well as opening up for international acts including Ice Cube, Bone Thugs & Harmony, Techn9ne, M.O.P, Necro, Ill Bill, The Beatnutz, The Game, Twista, Cormega and more. Fortay’s Business & Pleasure drops worldwide digitally on March 28.