Andrew McCabe Fired by Jeff Sessions Right Before he was set to Retire

Politics in our nation’s capital is simply pettiness to the highest degree.

Andrew McCabe, a former acting and deputy FBI director who had drawn the ire of President Donald Trump, was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Friday evening, a decision that raises troubling questions about the independence of both the Justice Department and the FBI.

Unlike Trump’s removal of Comey last year, which produced widespread resentment inside the FBI, McCabe’s termination was recommended by the agency he served for 21 years.

The FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility proposed the termination, based on the findings of the Justice Department’s inspector general. The findings of the inspector general apparently played a role in McCabe’s decision to step down in late January from the deputy director post.

McCabe was fired two days short of his planned retirement on his 5oth birthday, which puts his benefits in danger. It was something Trump kept a close eye on know McCabe was trying to cash out on his benefits.

FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2017

After McCabe’s firing, Trump took to Twitter to let his ego do some talking.

Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018

McCabe said his firing is part of a larger effort to discredit the FBI and the special counsel’s investigation.

“This attack on my credibility is one part of a larger effort not just to slander me personally, but to taint the FBI, law enforcement, and intelligence professionals more generally,” McCabe said. “It is part of this Administration’s ongoing war on the FBI and the efforts of the Special Counsel investigation, which continue to this day. Their persistence in this campaign only highlights the importance of the Special Counsel’s work.”