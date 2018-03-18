Bigg K of Norfolk, VA was announced the inaugural fan-voted King Of The Dot Battler of the Year for 2017, ahead of the other Top 5 Nominees in Pass, Head I.C.E, Illmaculate and Cortez.

Bigg K returns to SMACK/URL to battle T-Top on March 31, following his previous classic vs. Rosenberg Raw and very strong URL Proving Grounds battle vs. Half Past 7.

Other category winners for the King Of The Dot Video Awards for 2017 were:

Performance of the Year

Winner – Oxxxymiron vs. Dizaster & Mickey Factz vs. Daylyt. (TIED).

Nominees – DNA vs. A.Ward, Illmaculate vs. Iron Solomon, Arsonal vs. Iron Solomon.

Russia’s Oxxxymiron is now the world’s highest viewed battle rapper ever, and it was a major event seeing him perform so well in his debut battle in English language (despite him having an English Literature degree from the prestigious Oxford Univeristy, UK). The legendary Mickey Factz debut battle on KOTD even exceeded its lofty expectations, and we hope to see more from him in the near future.

Breakout Battler of the Year

Winner – A.Ward

Nominees – Krome, Jimz, Saynt, B Dot.

A.Ward keeps going from strength to strength and just completed his debut battle out in Australia on Real Talk Battles as well as battling out in the UK on Chalked Out.

Battle of the Year

Winner – Ness Lee vs. Pass.

Nominees – Dizaster vs. Oxxxymiron, Ooops vs. Xcel, Frak vs. Brixx, B Dot vs. Aye Verb.

A couple of vets put on a classic, although the excellent Diz vs. Oxxxymiron battle couldn’t have been too far away from a Russian fan- boosted win too. King Of The Dot continues to reinforce itself as one of the dominant battle leagues of the modern era. Salute to Bigg K for a strong 2017 and this year is looking like another Bigg one.