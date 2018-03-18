The Game and Tekashi 6ix9ine Take their Beef to Social Media

The Game and Tekashi 6ix9ine are going at it on social media, after video from Game’s recent performance showed the Compton rapper dissing the Brooklyn MC for being a “fake blood.” Ever the troll, 6ix9ine went on Instagram to respond to Game.

“I turned ‘gangsters’ into clout chasers,” Tekashi says in an Instagram post. “A kid with rainbow hair got the whole industry right now aggravated.” Tekashi later posted video of The Game when he was on the dating show Change of Heart, a video that first went viral during Game’s beef with 50 Cent.

“When u was 21 u was crying over a bitch. I BEEN GANGBANGIN AS A YOUNGIN. U worked out and got “tuff” and turned blood. LOL “I had the most fun in my life” headass” Tekashi said trolling.

Game, who is known to go after his enemies on IG as well, didn’t back down either and provided some trolling of his own. Game posted a picture of 6ix9ine before the tattoos and the rainbow colored hair and provided his trash talk in the caption.

“This the bum y’all let call himself the king of New York,” Game said on IG. “If you don’t take that red rag off playing wit real niggas lives & get yo dick in the booty Carlton sweater around the neck wearin ass on somewhere & stop playing wit this blood shit before somebody hurt yo mamas only daughter.”

Game later posted another picture of what appears to be 6ix9ine sitting on a bed with blue bandana sheets and pillows, a clear conflict of his current blood gang ties.

“ts niggas all over the world who take this blood shit serious & they are not gone be playing these games when they catch you,” Game said.

The origin of the beef between the two gang affiliated rappers is unknown, but it is perceived that a video Tekashi posted around the time of All-Star weekend may have triggered the Piru rapper.

Tekashi said on Instagram that despite being a blood himself, he doesn’t check in with any gangsters anywhere he goes because he believes the same gangsters only want him to check in for “clout.”