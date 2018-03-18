Over the years, Republicans have owned the issue of reducing the national debt and saving the government money. During Former President Barack Obama‘s eight years in office, Republicans constantly argued that the 44th president was ill-equipped to handle the national debt. Under Obama, the national debt went from $10 trillion to $19 trillion according to the U.S. Treasury.

However, according to new reports, under a majority Republican Congress and with a Republican president, the national debt has gone over $21 trillion under President Trump. This hike in the national debt comes after Trump’s tax cut bill and the bi-partisan two-year spending deal that CBS News reports will continue to raise the national debt by an estimated $2.1 trillion a year.

CBS News is reporting that the landmark national debt came after Congress passed a suspension on the federal debt limit last month. The suspension allows the government to borrow an unlimited amount of money until March 1, 2019.

With the majority in Congress supporting these policies laid forth by the Trump administration, it seems as though the fiscally conservative republican is no longer existent.

During the 2016 campaign, President Trump ran on the belief that he would not only lower the national debt — but he would completely eliminate the national debt over eight years. This is only one of the promises that Trump has seemed to fall back on.

The Affordable Care Act was another policy that Trump wanted to roll back. Trump said that on day one he would repeal and replace the healthcare reform known as “Obamacare,” but to date has not fully repealed the bill and has struggled with congress to find a replacement.

With Trump struggling to stand solidly on his campaign promises and struggles to nail down a particular belief, the 2018 mid-term elections should be interesting. So far, democrats have pulled major wins in red states like Alabama and Pennsylvania.