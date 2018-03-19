Amber Rose and 21 Savage have split after almost a year together.

“They are definitely off. They are not together,”

a source revealed last week.

The 34-year-old TV personality and rapper 25, were last seen together holding hands in Los Angeles on Valentine’s Day.

Before 21 Savage, Rose was linked to Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy. The two split in February after about five months of dating. Rose married Wiz Khalifa in 2013 with whom she shares a son, Sebastian.

Amber also claimed she was left heartbroken after she and Kanye West split up and that he has ‘bullied’ her for the past seven years. She dated the rapper for two years before splitting in 2010.