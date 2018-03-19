Cardi B is set to make her debut on one of the most legendary late night shows next month. The Bronx rapper is booked to perform on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. The April 7th episode of SNL will be hosted by Black Panther’s Chadwick Boseman.

With Cardi’s outgoing, and hilarious personality, it won’t surprise anyone if the once reality star and Instagram personality kills every sketch.

April looks to be a big month for Bartier Cardi.

In addition to her SNL performance, the “Lick” rapper plans to have her debut album release in April as well. During the iHeartRadio awards, Cardi announced her album plans to drop the LP although no specific date has been set for the album’s release.

Cardi B has gotten some different attention lately with pregnancy rumors surrounding the 25-year-old. Cardi B has denied the reports, but reports sourced the story back to someone who is close to the rapper. If Cardi is pregnant, it will be hard to believe she will move forward with her planned tour with Bruno Mars later this year — a tour that could be a serious bag for Offset‘s fiancee.

The majority of Cardi’s push comes from her mega hit track “Bodak Yellow” which on the last day of February reached RIAA five times multi-platinum status which is the equivalent of 5 million units moved. The Atlantic Records artist earned two Grammy nominations for the record and won big at the iHeartRadio awards earlier this month.

The rap icon has come a long way this past year and half and continues to climb the ranks to solidify her spot. The only setback is the constant delayed release of her debut album. Cardi’s release date has been pushed back a few times as her hit single starts to lose its steam. For the benefit of Cardi and her fan base, hopefully the untitled project will get a final date soon.