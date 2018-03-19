Charles Barkley: I’d Get Rid Of Both The Republicans And Democrats Because They’re Both Awful

If you want the truth told, have Charles Barkley tell it!

The NBA Hall of Famer, turned “NBA on TNT” analyst has been critical of the political process.

“I’d get rid of both the republicans and the democrats because they’re both awful,”

Charles Barkley said on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.



“They fight all of the time like little kids, because we have serious issues, we need serious people trying to solve them.”

Barkley has also been vocal about immigration.





The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) was established in June 2012 under the Obama Administration and allows individuals, under restrictive conditions, who entered the country as minors, and had either entered or remained in the country without legal permission to do so, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and to be eligible for a work permit.

As of 2017, approximately 800,000 individuals were enrolled in the program created by DACA. “You know, we have the situation with DACA, that’s really important. I’m a big supporter of immigration,” said Barkley.

Plans to begin phasing it out were initiated by the Trump Administration in September 2017.



“I think Hispanics are amazing people. I think they do amazing work, I think they do jobs black and whites don’t want to do,” said Barkley.



“I think we need to find a way to keep them here, plain and simple.”