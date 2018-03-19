Floyd Mayweather to the UFC?

Possibly sooner than you think. Mayweather told TMZ he is planning to apply for a license that will allow him to compete in mixed martial arts, with the goal of making his UFC debut some point in the near future.

“Everything takes time. Eventually, we’re gonna apply for the license, and hopefully we can fight,” Mayweather said.

Mayweather added that the process could take six to eight months for him to be ready for his debut. He’s planning to train with UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley.

“Floyd Mayweather is interested in taking an MMA bout, maybe a few of ’em,” Woodley said on The Hollywood Beatdown. “So, who better than The Chosen One to teach him the ropes on how we get off the ropes and get in the cage?”

UFC’s President Dana White has spoken to Mayweather in the past about potentially fighting in the octagon. White knows even if he was able to get two fights out of Mayweather it would generate a lot of money.

Given his amateur status in the discipline, it seems unlikely the UFC would immediately have Mayweather fight McGregor, who is the sport’s top star and arguably the best pound-for-pound fighter on the planet. Then again, stranger things have happened before like a novice UFC fighter getting his first boxing fight against a 49-0 opponent.