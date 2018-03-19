Nine year NFL veteran Jarvis Green went from winning two championships with the New England Patriots and Tom Brady to becoming the CEO of Oceans 97, a National Minority Supply Diversity Chain Company that began in 2015.

This new, gourmet line features easy-to-cook meals of shrimp packaged in bags, with four flavors of sauce to choose from; New Orleans Style BBQ, Cajun Curry, Chimichurri, and Garlic Butter. The shrimp is domestic, wild caught, Gulf of Mexico shrimp, caught by US Gulf Coast fisherman and processed in Louisiana. The product ships in dry ice directly to the customer and arrives ready for cooking a delicious and satisfying family meal or when entertaining.

Green owed a friend a favor. That particular friend already had a shrimping business with 90 employees and access to 800 shrimping boats in Vietnam and so he jumped on the idea to get into the shrimping business.



“I had opportunities to go do coaching,” Jarvis Green told Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast.



“I had opportunities to go do broadcasting, being an analyst, boot camps, clinics all that stuff, you know, with ESPN.”

Green took an unpaid internship and learned everything about shrimp and by the end of his internship. he even made purchasing orders to distributors. “Worked from the ground up,” he said. “From the first person in the shrimp plant, sweeping, mopping, cleaning bathrooms, cleaning the kitchen area.”

From there, he created Oceans 97, a nod to his uniform number. Through the relationship with Dole & Bailey, Oceans 97 shrimp is distributed to major financial institutions throughout New England and other products remain available in multiple grocery retail locations around the country. “When you taste it, it’s just on your pallet,” he said.



“It’s savoriness and it just sticks with you man, you want to go grab a glass of wine and just wash it down. It’s elegant, fine dining at its best for under $10.99.”