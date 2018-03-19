With a blooming music scene and historical streets like Queen still active Toronto has had a very memorable past few years. The amount of new music acts to rise to the top, out of Canada overall has gotten them a respectful amount of attention. With that being said, kids are carving out lanes for themselves to help cope with many issues that often get buried under, with music being the only remedy. William Darc is here to explain the rest of it.

His latest single “My Drug” is an enigmatic r&b anthem with a broodingly honest William Darc hitting some of his best notes. The song is a very good reinterpretation of Justin Timberlake’s timeless “My Love” but spiced up with heavy production. It’s the first taste of his forthcoming Darc EP, an immersive release produced entirely by Rainer + Grimm who had a hand in production on The Weeknd’s iconic House of Balloons and even used the same studio where ‘The Party & The After Party” and “Wicked Games” were recorded.

Listen to “My Drug” below.