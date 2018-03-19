Migos and Drake Take The Soul Train in New “Walk It Talk It” Video

Migos and Drake give fans a free ticket on the Culture Ride in their new video.

Migos debuted their “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake on Apple Music. “Walk It Talk It” is the third single off the group’s Culture 2, which features Top 10 Billboard hits, “Motorsport” and “Stir Fry.”

The video takes you to the 1970s, when big afros and bell bottoms ruled the fashion must do’s.

Quavo, Offset and Takeoff sport big afro wigs and bright colored tuxedos, while Drake went with a curly Michael Jackson, Thriller album like wig. The 6 God even breaks out a couple of MJ dance moves as well. Jamie Foxx makes a cameo as Ron Delirious, the show’s host.

For those who have never witnessed the hippest trip in America, take a look at the video below.

The video is fun and colorful. It draws from many elements of the hit tv show, including the very popular scrabble board that caters to a popular Migos phrase.

Sit back check out the Culture ride in the video below.