In a recent interview, OJ Simpson had his own views on Colin Kaepernick‘s famous taking a knee during the National Anthem.

OJ has made major headlines and the subject of social media hashtag #DidOJConfess after the now infamous Soledad O’Brien special on Fox. In another interview with the Buffalo News‘ Tim Graham, the former Heisman Trophy winner spoke candidly about one of the most polarizing sports figure of this decade, Kaepernick.

“I think Colin made a mistake,” Simpson said. “I really appreciate what he was trying to say. I thought he made a bad choice in attacking the flag. I grew up at a time when deacons were in the KKK. I don’t disrespect the Bible because of those guys. The flag shouldn’t be disrespected because of what cops do. The flag represents what we want America to be,” said OJ during the interview. OJ went on to say, “When he did it the first time, I thought, ‘Well, you took a gamble, and I give you credit. But it was him continuing to do it where he made the biggest mistake. I’m a firm believer of doing what you think is right, but I would always stand for the flag.”

This sides with many politicians including President Trump, feeling that Kaepernick’s actions disrespected the American flag. Others feel if Kaeprnick and other players took a knee during any other point of the game it wouldn’t have made such a such a deep and resonating impact with the nation. The former 49er’s player that has yet to hired back to play NFL league ball, felt this was the only way to bring national press attention to the treatment of blacks and minorities by police.

For some who compare the former NFL starter’s stand similar to Muhammad Ali‘s stance against the Vietnam war, he did the right thing. For others encompassing varying viewpoints, believe what the flag stands for is too important to be disrespected in anyway.