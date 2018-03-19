On Sunday (Mar. 18), Rick Ross performed for the first time since his hospitalization nearly three weeks ago. Ross took the stage at The Light in Las Vegas this weekend and had his fellow MMG brother Meek Mill in mind by giving him a grand shout out.

Rozay performed a couple of his hits while he took sips from his double cup and soon enough, the MMG boss started a chant directed towards authorizes demanding the freedom of his label mate, Meek Mill by shouting out the hashtagged phrase #FreeMeekMill.

Rick Ross appears to be right back on track after his recent health scare. On Mar. 1, 911 was called to Ross’ Miami home saying the distressed individual was breathing heavily and nonresponsive. The caller also revealed Ross’ history of seizures. They tried to awake the MMG rapper, but he reportedly started to slob from his mouth. Once he arrived at the hospital he was put on ECMO to support his respiratory and heart functions and was sent home for recovery 4 days later. Clearly, Ross did not forget and will always stand for the freedom and justice for Meek Mill.