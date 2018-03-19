Wakanda Forever seems to be a trending catchphrase Marvel comics can’t ignore. Thanks to the success of Black Panther film, the Dora Milaje, Wakanda’s own elite force of female protectors, are getting their own comic book spinoff.

Marvel editor Wil Moss announced Wakanda Forever on Twitter, a collection of one-shot comics featuring the Dora Milaje teaming up with various Marvel superheroes, including Spider-Man. The three-part story is written by Nnedi Okorafor with art by Alberto Alburquerque.

Okoye, Ayo, Aneka and the Dora Milaje meet the Marvel Universe in WAKANDA FOREVER, a three-part story written by @Nnedi that will run across three one-shots, all sporting covers by @TerryDodsonArt. First is June's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: WAKANDA FOREVER, with art by @ajalburquerque. pic.twitter.com/WVKfkerhnE — Wil Moss (@Wil_Moss) March 16, 2018

The first issue, Amazing Spider-Man: Wakanda Forever, comes out in June and will be followed by X-Men: Wakanda Forever in July and Avengers: Wakanda Forever in August. The first issue will focus on the Dora Milaje helping Spider-Man investigate a threat to national security, according to Okorafor.

Fans of the movie shouldn’t expect to see Nakia in these issues, at the very least as a hero. Although the film presented Lupita Nyong’o‘s Nakia as a heroine, in the comics, her character turned turned against T’Challa and the Dora Milaje several years ago.

If Marvel was smart, they should incorporate Nakia back into the books as someone looking for redemption.