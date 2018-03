After gaining traction last year with a remix of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow,” 20-year-old artist Melii comes through with a new track titled “Icey.” Comparisons to Cardi will be imminent but unfair, as Melii comes through with her own style and swag which permeates all throughout the track. The track has already been featured on DJ Booth and Worldstarhiphop, so it’s worth a listen. To check out Melii’s, watch the video above.