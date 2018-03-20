Reports came out recently that jailed South Florida rapper Kodak Black was sent to solitary confinement, because of an unauthorized 3-way call. Kodak was released from solitary on Monday, and came out with a message for his fans.

A tweet came out from the “Tunnel Vision” rapper’s Twitter account that another musical artist put some money on his books.

“Fresh out the bing… that boy @ChrisBrown just dropped 10 racks on my books, that’s love,” the rapper tweeted.

Yes, apparently R&B singer Chris Brown dropped $10,000 for Kodak to make commissary purchases while imprisoned in Broward County Prison in Florida. As random as this may seem, it looks like the two artists developed a friendship after Kodak dropped a verse on the Chris Brown track “Pills and Automobiles” from CB’s Heartbreak on a Full Moon album. The track which also featured Yo Gotti and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, went Platinum at the top of the year, so Kodak can consider the 10k deposit a thank you gift Breezy.

The ‘Project Baby’ rapper is currently incarcerated after on a gang of charges a few of which are possession of marijuana, child neglect and gun possession. The two latter charges were recently dropped from his case due to lack of sufficient evidence, but the 20-year-old is still facing possession of marijuana and possession of ammunition charges.

Kodak’s recent arrest also landed him in jail because the charges violated his probation. Kodak’s home was raided in January after he started an incriminating Instagram Live feed from his account. Soon after going live in a video allegedly filled with people holding guns and drugs, the feds raided his house and arrested Kodak.