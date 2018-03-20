French Montana has quickly realized his vision of creating a decent hospital for Ugandans. His visit to Uganda last year sparked the effort by Montana and allied donors to raise funds for a modern medical facility.

The hospital’s construction has recently been completed, and is now open for patients. During his trip to Uganda last year, Montana expressed shock at the lack of proper health care, especially for kids and pregnant women.

French Montana, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, kicked things off last year with a donation of $100K. The Weeknd, Ciroc, and Diddy are among those who matched his sizable donation. This made the construction of the Suubi Health Centre possible and began immediately.

Now, 300,000 citizens stand to benefit from the facility. “We did it from the heart,” Montana told Billboard. “Shout out to The Weeknd, Puff Daddy, and Ciroc. Every dollar from French Vanilla is going into the hospital and Mama Hope Foundation.”

“Shout out to Global Citizen for letting me be the first rapper to represent this because they know my heart’s in the right place.”