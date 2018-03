Jhene Aiko Premieres Two Versions Of The Video For “Never Call Me”

In her latest visual offering, Def Jam signee Jhene Aiko released two videos for her track “Never Call Me” featuring Dogg Pounder Kurupt on the help out.

There is both an “Asian version” and a “Hood version” of Never Call Me, both of which are available for your viewing pleasure below.

“Asian Version”



“Hood Version”