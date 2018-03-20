it’s easy to go in, but hard as hell to get out.

Juelz Santana‘s hearing for possession of a handgun after fleeing the security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport has been postponed because of issues with the jurisdiction he will be tried in.

Santana, whose real name is LaRon James, turned himself in to the Port Authority Police Department and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and carrying a weapon on an aircraft, both which carry ten year sentences. Juelz was also charged with possession of a weapon and possession of an illegal substance.

He pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The detention hearing scheduled for yesterday was postponed to give court officials time to decide what jurisdiction to try his case, which will take place later this week.