First, it was his album Everybody that gave Logic his first No. 1 album on Billboard with the critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated track “1-800-273-8255,” featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid. Now, Logic has again tapped into his loyal, core fan base by going back to his roots of his mixtape days, and scored his second No. 1 less than a year after the release of Everybody with the mixtape Bobby Tarantino II.

Billboard is reporting that with 119,000 album equivalent sales, the Maryland born rapper scores his second No. 1 album beating out Lil Yachty‘s Lil Boat 2 which sold 64,000 album equivalent sales in its first week.

“Another #1 Off a mixtape. Two in less than a year. Thank you,” Logic said on his Instagram account. To his credit, Logic successfully made an inclusive, outreaching album with Everybody, but for the fans who knew Logic from the ‘Young Sinatra’ days missed hearing Logic put those bars together. Logic clearly heard those fans loud and clear and put this mixtape together for those fans and he did not disappoint judging by the sales.

Logic is having a very hot year career wise scoring Song of the Year and Best Music Video nominations at the 2018 Grammy Awards for the track “1-800-273-8255.” The avid Rick and Morty fan can now add his two number one albums to his resume.

BT2 A post shared by Logic (@logic) on Mar 19, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

For someone in the prime of their career, it is not lost on fans that Logic has said in the past that his next album would be his last. With Bobby Tarantino II being a mixtape, we can expect at least one more project from Logic before he decides to call it quits for a reason that is still unknown.

Although career wise Logic is on top, according to new reports his success may have come at the sacrifice of his personal life. Logic and his wife of 2 years have recently decided to part ways. Logic has not yet gone public with the separation.