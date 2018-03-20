MTV’s “Are You The One” Star, P.Muna Drops “Is It Me Or You”

P.Muna has been busy in the studio and the gym making his next creation, “Is It Me or You?”

The MTV personality’s song and video zeroes in on processing this thing called life. More specifically, he’s analyzing and trying to understand that in life, some people get left behind.

P.Muna also expresses that everyone isn’t meant to be in your life long term and that’s okay.

“It’s about change for the better,” P.Muna told TheSource.com

No stranger to the bright lights, P.Muna was a standout high school football player at Albany Academy in Albany, NY and was named First Team All-Area linebacker by the Albany Times Union.

He’d later play college football at the University of Albany and move to NYC, where he’d seamlessly translate his playing career into an acting and music career. He’s opened up for some of the biggest artists today, including 2 Chainz and Snoop Dogg.