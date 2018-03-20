While the Oklahoma didn’t have a long stay or great showing in the NCAA Tournament, their superstar shooting guard Trae Young is ready for the NBA.

Young took to Twitter to announce his decision to leave Oklahoma, and declare himself ready for the NBA Draft.

I will enter the June NBA Draft!!

The Sharpshooter had a solid year and is now looking to take the NBA by storm. With all the comparisons to Steph Curry, it seems Young is ready to take on the challenge. Granted he still has room for improvement as does every college athlete that is looking to go pro.

This season Young had a monster year, he tied an NCAA Division I record with 22 assists and became the first player in two decades to register at least 20 points and 20 assists in the same game according to ESPN. With 27.4 points per game, leading all of Division I athletes.

This draft will be top heavy, so Young could find himself drafted anywhere from fifth to ninth. A few franchises likely to pick in that range could use an upgrade at point guard.