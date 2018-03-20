A single package believed to be en route to Austin, Texas, exploded at a FedEx facility near San Antonio. This package explosion is the fifth one to occur after four Austin explosions killed two people and injured four others earlier this month.

The package exploded around 12:25 a.m local time on Tuesday morning in Schertz, Texas, and according to the Associated Press, one FedEx employee “apparently suffered a non-life-threatening ‘percussion-type’ injury from the blast.”

The F.B.I. and A.T.F. joined local agencies at the scene. FBI spokeswoman Michelle Lee shared in a statement “We believe that the explosion is likely connected” to the previous blasts. If the FedEx incident is confirmed to be linked to the Austin explosions, this would be a new method for the serial bomber. None of the four previous explosive packages were sent through mail.