By: Danielle Perry

Award-winning pop artist Pitbull is going to the United Nations to talk about the global water crisis.

The global organization, Clean Water Here, made the announcement on Monday that Mr. Worldwide will be named a Clean Water Here Ambassador on Thursday, March 22 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

In addition to being named an ambassador, Pitbull will also receive the 2018 World Water Champion award in recognition for providing clean water to underdeveloped communities worldwide. He is collabing with Clean Water Here on a social media campaign called ‘Clean Water Here Cause Flash’, in an effort for people to understand the extremities of the global water crisis. Other celebrities such as Bruno Mars, Pink, Maroon 5, Demi Lovato, Andra Day and more will be a part of the campaign.

“Our leaders need to understand that economy and environment are not mutually exclusive. One is not more important than the other. Try counting your money while holding your breath, starving and dehydrating at the same time. All life needs water,” said Pitbull. “Clean Water Here is committed to improving access to safe water for all, and it is an honor to serve as a global ambassador. Equally, it is an honor to address the United Nations on World Water Day about this critical issue.”