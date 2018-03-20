Words by Jasmine Johnson

Jay-Z has announced that Roc Nation will be investing an anti-incarceration program called Promise. The app-based program is a new technology and community supervision service that aims to reduce prison populations. The program is available today, by creators Phaedra Lamkins and Diana Frappier.

Promise will provide financial assistance to those who cannot afford bail, and help them with their court obligations. The app will track what they are doing by participation purposes and important dates on a unique calendar for counseling. “Promise will help government agencies support those who would otherwise be in custody or who are on some form of community supervision-namely probation or parole,” the company said in a press release.

“We are increasingly alarmed by the injustice in our criminal justice system,” Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter said in a statement. “Money, time and lives are wasted with the current policies. It’s time for an innovative and progressive technology that offers sustainable solutions to tough problems. Promise’s team, led by Phaedra, is building an app that can help provide ‘liberty and justice for all’ to millions.”