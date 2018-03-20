To some, it was Instagram popularity that turned into a viral video, but for Saweetie it was hard work and dedication toward a dream she’s had since she was 14 years old. In October 2017, Saweetie released the music video for her “ICY GRL” anthem that was initially just a video of her freestyling on top of Khia’s popular “My Neck, My Back” classic. Her followers loved it so much they demanded she shoot an official music video for the freestyle.

Three weeks and three million views later, Saweetie was on the industry’s radar as a dope female MC to watch. She kept the momentum going with consistent song and video releases up until recently being signed to Warner Bros in February.

Saweetie’s impact presented her the opportunity to perform at this weekend’s SXSW festival in Austin on the Pandora stage, and at the legendary Fader Fort, in which iconic artists like Kanye West, Drake and Future have also graced in the past. As if such a main stage debut wasn’t enough accomplishment to bask in for the entire weekend, Saweetie simultaneously celebrated the release of her debut EP, High Maintenance. Released on March 16th, High Maintenance is nine-track project with production by Zaytoven and Cash MoneyAP.

Saweetie immediately followed the release of her EP with an official video release for the song “B.A.N.” — (Bum A** N*ggas) featured on the project.

Catch Saweetie at this year’s Rolling Loud Festival in Miami May 11-13th alongside Future, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and 21 Savage to name a few. You can stream High Maintenance here and watch the official B.A.N. video below.