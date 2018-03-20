Solange Knowles is being honored at the 70th Annual Parsons Benefit, being held at Pier Sixty in New York City on May 21. The benefit will be overseen by Benefit Chair Julie Gilhart and Susan Rockefeller. Other honorees to be joining Solange are Gucci-president and CEO Marco Bizzarri and Founder-CEO of Farfetch, Jose Neves, for their contributions to the fashion, arts, and technology industries.

A Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and visual artist, Mrs. Knowles has used her platform to advocate for representation and justice while giving constructive and empowering political statements. Her work includes the critically acclaimed album, “A Seat At The Table”, performing for President Obama at The White House, showcasing artwork at The Guggenheim Museum, the Chinati Foundation in Martha, Texas, and her latest installation at the Tate Modern Museum in London, England.

Last year, Rihanna was selected as an honoree for her continuing efforts to provide education to thousands of children around the globe. The yearly event is held by the infamous art and design school and The College of Performing Arts to raise money for student scholarships. In an Instagram post, The New School congratulated the honorees: “It is our great pleasure to honor these pioneers of fashion, entrepreneurship, technology, sustainability, and entertainment at the 70th Annual #ParsonsBenefit in New York on May 21st.”